Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.73 on Friday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

