Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $71.19 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.19 million and $32.41 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00008589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.56557067 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $21,534,003.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars.

