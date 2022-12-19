Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.48

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 840799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

