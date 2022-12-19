Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.32 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.46 or 0.00050977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $111.32 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00257804 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00078967 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,164,331 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

