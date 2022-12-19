Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.20.

Huntsman Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 280.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $27,585,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 349.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

