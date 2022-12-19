i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 178,050 shares.The stock last traded at 2.65 and had previously closed at 2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

