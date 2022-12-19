IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.32

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.32 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 15086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in IAC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

