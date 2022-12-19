IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.32

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.32 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 15086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.
The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
