IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Down 14.9% in November

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

IDT Stock Performance

IDT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.90. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. IDT has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in IDT by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IDT by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in IDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Further Reading

