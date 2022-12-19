IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $630.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. FMR LLC grew its position in IES by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,112,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in IES by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IES by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

