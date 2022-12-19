iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,300 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 879,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iMedia Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.03.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.46). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMBI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

