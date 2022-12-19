Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.31. Immatics shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.

Immatics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Get Immatics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immatics by 49.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immatics by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.