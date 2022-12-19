ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 6.8%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 10,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,479,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IMGN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 210.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 479,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.