Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Buys 3,109 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $28,664.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,152,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,623,846.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 979 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $8,879.53.

On Monday, December 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 9,305 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $86,629.55.

On Friday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $5,973.47.

On Monday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 825 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,262.50.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $16,528.80.

On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $11,895.50.

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20.

On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,953.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,924. The company has a current ratio of 150.87, a quick ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $79.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.77. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

