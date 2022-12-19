Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells 1,975 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,708,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $2,754,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

