Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells 1,975 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance
NYSE:BJ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.