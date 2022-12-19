Insider Selling: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Sells 6,332 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 6,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.90), for a total value of £4,622.36 ($5,670.91).
Simon Kirkpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Simon Kirkpatrick sold 70,200 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £51,948 ($63,732.06).
Mitie Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON:MTO traded up GBX 0.39 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 72.69 ($0.89). 965,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,409. Mitie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 44.70 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.10 ($1.01). The company has a market cap of £990.68 million and a PE ratio of 3,634.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.83.
Mitie Group Cuts Dividend
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
