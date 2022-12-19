Insider Selling: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Sells 6,332 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 6,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.90), for a total value of £4,622.36 ($5,670.91).

Simon Kirkpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitie Group alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Simon Kirkpatrick sold 70,200 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £51,948 ($63,732.06).

Mitie Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:MTO traded up GBX 0.39 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 72.69 ($0.89). 965,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,409. Mitie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 44.70 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.10 ($1.01). The company has a market cap of £990.68 million and a PE ratio of 3,634.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.83.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

About Mitie Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.