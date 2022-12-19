International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) & Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Critical Contrast

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Brands International and International Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International -136.29% -38.91% -23.61% International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International $7.87 million 24.01 -$126.29 million ($0.20) -2.98 International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Genius Brands International and International Media Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Brands International.

Volatility & Risk

Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genius Brands International and International Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Brands International 0 0 0 0 N/A International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops animated series, such as Superhero Kindergarten and Baby Genius. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

