Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.56. 635,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,968,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average is $290.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

