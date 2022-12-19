Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,608 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 3,171 put options.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,221,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 261.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $166.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.61. 194,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,318. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $105.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

