Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.53

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 100032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $147,993,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

