IPVERSE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $32,230.06 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

