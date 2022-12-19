iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,856. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

