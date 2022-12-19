iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.39. 12,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,856. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

