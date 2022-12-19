iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,326 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.42 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94.

