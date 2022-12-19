iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $99.35 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35.

