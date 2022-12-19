iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

