iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.52. 456,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,062,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

