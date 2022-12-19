iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3,639.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $142,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.90. 666,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,715,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

