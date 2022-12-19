iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 725.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,592 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

