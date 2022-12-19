iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

IWV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.78. 544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

