iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 20.2% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $62,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after buying an additional 484,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after buying an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,728,000 after buying an additional 293,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.46. 2,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.26. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

