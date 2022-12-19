iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.1% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 609,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after purchasing an additional 215,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 182,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.03 and a 200 day moving average of $392.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

