iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

