iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,203. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.