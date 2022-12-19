iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

