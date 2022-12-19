iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 102,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,009. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.32.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

