Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,307.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $98.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

