John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,300 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 762,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $163.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 41.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 637,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 343.3% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 143,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,800,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBT. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.