John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 4.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 277,549 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 301,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.73. 5,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,022. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $55.98.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.