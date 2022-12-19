Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $110.01 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $110.01 million and approximately $69,458.07 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00041770 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020326 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00219771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,025,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55457516 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $86,689.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

