JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £125 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($153.36) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £118 ($144.77) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($159.49) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.27) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £125 ($153.36) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £113.35 ($139.06).

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:AZN opened at £111.56 ($136.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £172.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,624.76. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($100.77) and a one year high of £115.40 ($141.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is £105.94.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

