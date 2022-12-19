JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,150” Price Target for National Grid (LON:NG.L)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,150 ($14.11) target price on National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NG.L has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,020 ($12.51) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,150 ($14.11) price objective on National Grid in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,070 ($13.13) price objective on National Grid in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 960 ($11.78) target price on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 880.60 ($10.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.16). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The company has a market cap of £45.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.