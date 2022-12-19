Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 41,404 shares.The stock last traded at $173.00 and had previously closed at $175.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.47.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kadant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kadant by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Kadant by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

