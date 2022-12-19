Kadena (KDA) Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Kadena (KDA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $187.75 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,523,068 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

