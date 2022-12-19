Kava Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004271 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $253.00 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00070043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021358 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 353,492,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,488,127 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

