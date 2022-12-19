KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Sells $72,971.64 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,179. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 394.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

