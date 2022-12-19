Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,747 shares of company stock valued at $136,280. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

