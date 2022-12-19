Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

KEYS stock opened at $173.85 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

