KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE KREF opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

