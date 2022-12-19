KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Decreased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $384.41. 5,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,313. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

